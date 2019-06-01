Home | News | General | Kogi Health College secures full accreditation for 4 programmes, after 43-year establishment

The Kogi State College of Health Sciences and Technology, Idah, has secured full accreditation of four out of its five programmes for the first time since its establishment 43 years ago in 1976.

A statement by the college provost, Dr Nuhu Solomon Anyegwu, on Friday, May 31, said the college received the letter for the full accreditation from the Registrar, Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) on Thursday, May 30, informing them that four of the five departments in the college had been fully accredited.

According to Anyegwu, the full accredited programmes includes: Health Information Management Department (5 years), Community Health Department (4 years), Medical Laboratory Department (5 years).

He added that the phar*acy technician department already granted approval to commence training while initial provisional accreditation status was being awaited.

The provost explained that the development was the outcome of the accreditation inspections carried out by the various regulatory boards in 2018 for the affected programmes.

He added that the remaining programme, which is the School of Environmental Health is under preparations for National Board for Technical Education accreditation.

Anyegwu thanked the Registrar of the Council for its support and promised to tackle all observations raised in the letter.

The provost expressed his heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Governor Yahaya Bello for his contributions and special developmental attention he had given to the college.

“The ongoing road network construction, renovations of the Science laboratory, staff recruitment and funding of the just concluded accreditation exercise, among others.

“These really attest to your good governance and interest for the welfare of the college,”Anyegwu said about Governor Bello.

The provost thanked the chairman and members of the college’s governing council, staff, students for their commitment and dedication to service which had contributed to the huge success of the exercise.

“Together, we shall take this college to the next level.” he said.

Meanwhile, Kogi students in various higher institutions in the state and across the federation, have pledged to support the second term bid of Governor Yahaya Bello.

The joint leaderships of the students' associations made the pledge at a joint press conference on Thursday, May 30 at Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja.

The students' associations include: Kogi state chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), the National Association of Kogi State Students (NAKOSS), Igala Students Association (ISA), National Association of Ebira Students (NAES), and the National Association of Okun Students (NAOS) among others.

