IPOB reportedly attacks Rev Father, destroys his car, in Anambra for falling to obey sit at home order

A reverend father who is a vicar of St.Jude’s Parish in Nnewi was reportedly attacked on Thursday, May 30 for failing to bey the sit at home order given by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The cleric was attacked at IBETO junction in Nnewi, Anambra state, a twitter user with the handle @romanticboy77 confirmed.

The reverend father’s car was damaged as rear glass was totally shattered and the driver seat was blood stained.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that residents of Enugu metropolis on Thursday, May 30, went about their normal activities and disregarded the sit-at-home order given by the proscribed IPOB.

The outlawed group had on May 28 in a statement directed the residents to observe a sit-at-home order in memory of those who lost their lives in the Nigeria-Biafra war from 1967 to 1970.

There was no sign of compliance in the state as the roads were busy with vehicular traffic and many people were going about their activities.

At Agbani Road axis, there was heavy traffic as many people including school children and workers were boarding commercial buses to their different destinations.

Public and private schools in the metropolis were opened for normal academic activities for the day. Kenyatta, Garki and Akwata markets in the metropolis as well as banks were opened for business, while traders were busy displaying their goods as usual.

A businessman, Francis Ugochukwu, said that everyone had to struggle on a daily basis for his or her livelihood, saying that IPOB would not provide food for anyone.

It is high time we all learn our lesson. IPOB had deceived us a lot with its seat-at-home order and at the end of the whole thing, nothing happens, enough is enough,” Ugochukwu said.

He said that previous sit-at-home orders by IPOB had never favoured anyone; rather people counted losses in their businesses for staying at home.

