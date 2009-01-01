Home | News | General | Breaking: FG declares 2-day holiday for end of Ramadan celebration

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, June 4 and Wednesday, June 5, as public holidays to mark the Muslim Eid-Fitri Celebration.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement signed by Mr Mohammed Manga, Director Press & Public Relations, of the ministry, on Friday in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Godfatherism: I wasn’t referring to Tinubu - El-Rufai

Ehuriah congratulated the Muslim faithful on a successful completion of the Ramadan Fast and enjoined all Nigerians to use the occasion of the celebration to pray for the peace, unity, prosperity and stability of the nation.

She admonished Nigerians to shun hate speeches and divisive tendencies and join hands with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to build a peaceful, strong and united Nigeria so as to achieve the next level of socio-economic development.

Ehuriah reaffirmed the determination of the Federal Government to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.

She said that security agencies under the Ministry have been directed to provide adequate security before, during and after the Eid-Fitri Celebration.

The Permanent Secretary restated government’s desire for all Nigerians to be inspired by the virtues gained during the Holy Month of Ramadan to live a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another.

She wishes all Nigerians a happy, peaceful and rewarding Eid-Fitri Celebration

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Meanwhile, The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has set up a moon-sighting committee to detect the beginning of the month of Shawwal, which will mark the end of Ramadan and start of Eid-el-Fitr.

The country's minister of justice, Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, said the committee will meet under his chairmanship along with a number of senior officials, after Maghrib prayer on Monday, June 3 (29th Ramadan) at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

The minister also called on all Sharia courts across the country to look out for the crescent moon and inform the committee of any sightings.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

How Ramadan is affecting prices of fruits in the market - on Legit.ng TV.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...