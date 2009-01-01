Home | News | General | Liverpool and Tottenham fans set to show Champions League final on wedding day

Liverpool supporter Abby Norman and Tottenham fan James Alexander are getting married on the same day both Premier league clubs will be playing in the Champions League finals.

And the couples have made arrangements to view the Champions League finals live on the day they tie the knot so that nobody misses it.

“We joked and laughed that it could happen, but didn't think it really would. After Tottenham's game on Wednesday, our phones were going nuts,” Abby said on This Morning.

“James was actually in London at the time and we couldn't believe it had happened - and for a massive game as well.”

When the couples were asked whether they considered cancelling the wedding, James replied: “No, we never thought of cancelling, we just knew we had to show the game.”

The soon-to-be-newlyweds plan to have guests sit on either a Liverpool or Tottenham side during the ceremony.

“They need to be savvy and pick who to support then and who they think will win - which will obviously be Liverpool,” Abby responded.

"There will also be a sweepstake for the teams, the bar will be changed into a sports bar and the table plan is now by teams.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, insists he has no problem at all with his Muslim players who are still observing their fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

Klopp said he backed Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to observe their fast in the build-up and on Saturday, June 1, the day of the UEFA Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur.

