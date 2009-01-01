Home | News | General | Lady alleges Laspotech student kills himself using sniper after girlfriend of 9 years jilted him

- Many Nigerians have been calling for the ban of the sale of insecticide, sniper, or increase the cost of it over the rate people use it to end their lives

- A student of the Lagos State Polytechnic, KingEzekiel Joseph Mayowa, drank sniper because his girlfriend of 9 years left him

- In a live video he did before his death, Joseph called on the federal government to ban NYSC as his girlfriend left him when she was observing the national service

A Nigerian man, KingEzekiel Joseph Mayowa, who was a part-time student of the Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu Campus, department of hospitality management technology (HMT), died after using the now popular sniper, an insecticide, to end his life.

Mayowa drank the sniper in a live Facebook video just because his girlfriend of nine years left him over multiple relationship crisis.

According to him in the live video, his girlfriend became a stranger to him after she went for her one-year compulsory National Youth Service Corps, NYSC. He alleged that since his girlfriend got to the NYSC camp, her attitudes changed towards him.

Mayowa claimed that despite the fact that he tried his best, his girlfriend seem to want someone else who is financially buoyant. The lover boy claimed he dated his girlfriend for nine years, three months and nine days.

Mayowa who was the president of HMT students of Laspotech begged the Nigerian government to scrap NYSC as it was a result of it he lost his girlfriend. He also agreed that he offended the lady three years ago but she used as an excuse to leave him now.

Also in the video, Mayowa also advised young men out there to make money before approaching a woman for a relationship. He appealed to his mum not to mourn him as he has chosen his own path.

He ended the video telling his girlfriend that since she left him he is empty.

One of Mayowa's friends Lateefah Oluwatoyin Sanni shared the news of his death on her Facebook page.

This is sad.

Legit.ng had reported that a Nigerian father of two identified as Seun Adedutan has taken his own life. The father of two who was described as a good Christian took two bottles of sniper to end his own life.

Adedutan story was shared on Facebook by his friend identified as Sam Anokam who noted that Anokam had taken his life on Wednesday, May 30, during the Presidential Inauguration.

