Taraba youths push for APC NWC slot, inclusion in national government

A group, Taraba Youth Stakeholders Forum (TYSF) has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari to consider Taraba state in senior positions in the ruling party and other government positions in the federal government.

The group made the demand while briefing journalists on Friday, May 31 in the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

Speaking at the press conference, the national chairman of TYSF, Hon. Sulaiman Bakari, appealed for fair inclusion of Taraba state in the National Working Committee of the APC and the new national government of Nigeria.

His words: “The erstwhile national secretary of our party, His Excellency Alh. Mai Mala Buni, was one of the new governors recently sworn-in, having been elected on a landslide as governor of Yobe state in the 2019 general elections.

“The auspicious ascension of His Excellency, Alh. Mai Mala Buni to the pinnacle of Yobe state’s governance, therefore created a vacancy in the national hierarchy of the APC.

“We are of the informed view that in the careful consideration of candidates to fill the vacant position of national secretary of the APC, which is still zoned to the north-east geopolitical region, due cognizance should be accorded to Taraba state, which currently does not hold any position in the NWC of the party, as has been the case from the party’s inception.

“In particular, we passionately appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari, the national leader of our great party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and all other personable members of the APC top echelon, to kindly consider the candidature of our dependable, loyal, tested and trusted brother, Barrister Mohammed Bello Mustapha, in whom we are very well pleased and have unanimously endorsed.”

The group noted that President Buhari enjoys an overwhelming followership in Taraba state ever since he joined partisan politics and contested the 2003 presidential election.

“The Taraba state electorate has massively voted for him in a consistent pattern, up to the 2019 general elections. This trend confirms the firm belief of the majority of ‘Tarabans’ in the person of President Buhari,” Bakari said.

He described Mustapha as an unassuming, dedicated and loyal party member, who deserves to be the next scribe of the ruling party.

“Therefore, in the spirit of fairness, we humbly appeal that the party hierarchy, members and teeming supporters should rally their support for M.B. Mustapha Esq., to become the next national secretary of the APC.

“His election as the party’s national scribe will accord the party the opportunity to bring an eminent and deserving young person on board the party hierarchy, in line with the party’s campaign promise of empowering more young people with leadership opportunities,” he added.

On the need for appointments of Taraba state indigenes in the government, the group noted that “no indigene of Taraba state was appointed to head any federal parastatal in the last dispensation, except for the appointment of a minister, which is the statutory right of every Nigerian state, whether it be a stronghold of the ruling party or the opposition.”

“We strongly believe in the capacity and disposition of Mr. President and the APC hierarchy, to uphold the tenets of fairness and equity, therefore we wholly ascribe the unusual exclusion of Taraba state from the constitution of the previous federal administration, as an oversight, and the consequence of Taraba state APC stakeholders not bringing the matter to the attention of the appropriate quarters at the right time.

“Therefore, since the current dispensation is at its inchoate stages, we consider it timely and apt to draw the attention of Mr. President and the national hierarchy of our great party, to the need to accord fair compensation to Taraba state in the constitution of the new federal government,” the group stated.

