Buhari’s trip to OIC after inauguration worrisome, unconstitutional —CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to the meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, a day after his inauguration, noting that it was unconstitutional and confirmed worries about the alleged Islamisation agenda.

CAN added that as Buhari began his second term in office, he should have a blueprint for the security challenges facing the country as well as avoid lopsided appointments in every facet of the government, “especially in the appointment chief security officers.”

In a release on Saturday by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, the Special Assistant on Media and Communications to CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, the Christian body noted that Nigeria was “smuggled into OIC during the military”, and wondered if the President would be ready to attend the meeting of the World Council of Churches or ask the Vice President to represent him whenever the members meet.

CAN said, “With all the cries we have made about the unconstitutionality of Nigeria’s membership of OIC, going for such conference was still the first assignment of President Buhari after being sworn in. Are the government officials listening to those who voted them into power at all? Is the government not heating up the polity? We wonder if the President is ready to attend the meeting of the World Council of Churches or be asking the Vice President to represent him whenever the members meet.



“As President Buhari begins another term, we appeal to him to have a blueprint for the security challenges facing the country. He should avoid lopsided appointments in every facet of the government, especially, the appointment chief security officers. The security councils and other agencies of the government must not be dominated by people who share the same faith and ethnicity with him. The preponderance of the Fulani people at the corridors of power is what Chief Olusegun Obasanjo refers to as fulanisation agenda.

“We have many states in the North where churches are being denied of Certificates of Occupancy. This is a ploy to allow excuses to be given later for these churches to be pulled down whenever religious fanatics are in government in those states. As we rejoice with all the Northern State governors as they assume office, let them revisit this ungodly policy of discrimination against fellow Nigerians.”

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW