Home | News | General | Former Arsenal star, Jose Antonio Reyes dies in car accident
I regret making Naira Marley case public – Ruggedman
I am not a weak Governor - Obaseki cries out

Former Arsenal star, Jose Antonio Reyes dies in car accident



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 01/06/2019 08:27:00
  • 5
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Jose Antonio Reyes is dead. The former Arsenal FC player died in a car accident aged 35, Spanish club Sevilla have announced.

“We couldn’t offer any worse news”, the La Liga club said on Twitter.

The Spaniard joined the Gunners from the La Liga side in January 2004 and was part of the ‘Invincibles’ side that went through the 2003-04 season unbeaten, winning the Premier League.

He later spent a season on loan at Real Madrid in 2006-07, winning La Liga, BBC sports reports

Reyes, who won 21 caps for Spain, started his career with hometown club Sevilla and made his first team debut at the age of 16.

He then signed for Arsenal during the 2003-04 ‘Invincibles’ campaign for around £15million and went on to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Community Shield. He was the first Spaniard to win the English title.

Reyes left north London to return to Spain with Real Madrid on loan before joining their rivals Atletico Madrid on a permanent deal in 2007, where he went on to win the Europa League twice.

He returned to Sevilla in 2012 and then represented Espanyol, Cordoba and Xinjiang Tianshan Leopard in China before signing for Extremadura in January.

Extremadura paid tribute to Reyes in a tweet, saying:


‘With a shrunken soul and a broken heart we announced the death of Jose Antonio Reyes in a traffic accident. We pray for his soul.’

Reyes holds the record for the player with the most Europa League title victories. He won the competition twice with Atletico and three times with Sevilla.

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 122