FLASHBACK: Goodluck Jonathan attends OIC summit in Cairo, 2013 (photos)

As President Muhammadu Buhari attends the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Saudi Arabia, we take you down memory lane to when former President Goodluck Jonathan led a delegation to the same summit in 2013.

It should be noted that OIC is an international organization founded in 1969. It promotes trade and bilateral relations among member states. It currently has 57 member countries. The organization also has representatives in the United Nations and European Union.

OIC holds its summit every three years, while its conference of foreign ministers holds yearly.

The OIC has three official languages and they are English, Arabic and French.

Jonathan arriving Cairo International Airport for the summit with his wife Dame Patience. Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Some of the goals of the organisation is to promote solidarity amongst member states; increase cooperation in social, economic, cultural, scientific, and political areas; uphold international peace and security; and advance education, particularly in the fields of science and technology.

Bilateral meeting between Nigeria and Egypt in Cairo during the summit. Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

The conference recently celebrated its 50 years anniversary with great celebrations.

Also worthy of note is that the logo of the organisation was changed at the Council of Foreign Minister conference held in Astana, Kazakhstan in 2011.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan with former President Mohammed Morsi of Egypt during a bilateral meeting. Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ohaneze Ndigbo has criticised Buhari for attending the OIC meeting in Saudi Arabia after his swearing-in ceremony for a second term.

The apex Igbo group in a statement signed by its deputy national publicity secretary,said the president owed the nation an explanation.

The group also criticised the majority leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila for attending the lesser Hajj claiming he changed his religion from for political reasons.

Ohaneze said: “Why immediate attendance of Organisation of Islamic Countries, OIC, meeting in Saudi Arabia a day after his swearing in. Mr President Buhari owes Nigerians that explanation.’’

