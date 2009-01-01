Home | News | General | Ex-Chelsea and Man United boss Jose Mourinho reveals Champions League final prediction

- Tottenham vs Liverpool Champions League final showdown in Madrid as Jose Mourinho predicted which stars will be key men during the match

- The Portuguese insists Christian and Virgil van Dirk will be the key men for Tottenham and Liverpool respectively

- Both sides reached the final from the semi-finals in extraordinary fashion

Jose Mourinho has revealed the two important players from Tottenham and Liverpool ahead of tonight’s all-English Champions League final.

The two Premier League pair will go head-to-head on Saturday evening at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in the Spanish capital, with Tottenham playing in European club football's premier tournament for the first time.

And the showdown will be Liverpool’s ninth final, and a second attempt in as many years after their 3-1 defeat by Real Madrid in Kiev, last season.

According to The Mirror citing Eleven Sports, the former Chelsea and Man United boss insists stars from both sides will play a huge role in deciding the final result of the match.

"If I had to choose one (for Liverpool), fundamentally in this last phase of growth, it would be (Virgil) van Dijk," Mourinho was quoted as saying by Eleven Sports .

"For Tottenham, because they made the final without Harry Kane, I would say (Christian) Eriksen."

No doubt, both stars are expected to be in the starting XI for the final, for which Mourinho will be working as a television analysist for beIN SPORTS along with ex-Premier League rival Arsene Wenger.

However, the Portuguese tactician failed to predict the eventual winner for the showdown, no thanks to the dramatic nature the two teams progressed to the final.

Liverpool staged a comeback to beat Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield after losing the first leg of their semi-final 3-0 at Camp Nou, while Tottenham netted three times in the second half at Ajax 24 hours later to seal a final spot on away goals.

"I always say that the team that had something extraordinary on their way to the final is the team that is a little further ahead,’ said Mourinho.

"The curious thing about this final is that the two arrive in an absolutely incredible way.

"They arrive there almost like titans, completely convinced that they are going to destroy their rival, it has everything to be a final with two teams completely convinced that ‘the trophy is mine’."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jose Mourinho has dismissed suffering any setback following his sack by Man United last December.

The Portuguese manager was sent packing by Old Trafford chiefs after falling 19 points adrift of then-league leaders Liverpool, despite splashing out about £400m on signing 11 players during his three-year stay at the club.

According to the Daily Mail citing Eleven Sports, Mourinho waved off submission that United exit had lasting impact on him, stressing he didn't need time to recover after being sacked - although he admitted he is trying to 'reformulate' himself as he awaits new job.

