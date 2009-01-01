Home | News | General | Regina Daniels’ mum clashes with her uncle’s on social media, gives reasons she did not carry her father along

- Regina Daniels' uncle Ojeogwu Tony Molanto has supported claims that his brother is the father of the teenage actress

- He asks Ned nwoko to do the needful with the family

- Regina's mum exchange words with Molanto on social media

Regina Daniels' marriage to billionaire Ned Nwoko rather than unite their once fragmented family has continue to tear them apart the more. This is coming on the heels of the fact that the wedding ceremony was carried out without the consent of the actress' father neither was there a representative of her paternal family.

Legit.ng had reported that her father Barrister Jude Ojeogwu said he is not in support of the union of his daughter whom he called a teenager to her billionaire husband who he claimed is 62 years old.

Now the family feud has expanded as relatives of her father, Ojeogwu Tony Molanto, has come out to say that Barrister Jude Ojeogwu is her biological father and that Regina denied her father in public but secretly pacifying him with a jeep as compensation for her getting married without his consent.

See Regina’s uncle, Molanto's post on Facebook that caused all the fight.

Regina Daniels’ uncle post on Facebook

In a swift reaction, Regina's mother, Rita Daniels, reacted to Molanto's allegations and they both exchanged bitter words which led to the spilling of dirty family secrets. She alleged that the Ojeogwu’s family were not there when she started off life with her children in an uncompleted building.

Regina Daniels’ dad, uncle and mum clash as they reveal messy family secrets on social media

Regina Daniel's family fight on social media

Regina Daniels’ dad, uncle and mum clash as they reveal messy family secrets on social media

Meanwhile, Regina Daniels seems to be adapting so fast to her new life as a wife and step mother as she is seen spending time with her step children just before bed time.

The young actress also showed off her stomach to womb-watchers speculating she is pregnant thus her reason for marry Barrister Ned Nwoko.

