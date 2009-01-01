Home | News | General | Who is Harris Faulkner? Everything you need to know about this amazing newscaster

Harris Faulkner, whose real name is Harris Kimberly Faulkner, is a prominent television host for Fox News channel. She has portrayed tremendous skills in the media fraternity, especially with the Fox channel.

Harris Faulkner is a prominent journalist who comes from a very humble background. Since 2017, she has been hosting her show known as Outnumbered Overtime, as well as doubling up as an anchor on Fox Report.

Harris Faulkner profile summary

Date of birth : 13 October 1965

: 13 October 1965 Age : 53 years

: 53 years Place of birth : United States, Georgia to be precise

: United States, Georgia to be precise Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Black American

: Black American Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Height: 1.75 meters (5 feet 9 inches)

1.75 meters (5 feet 9 inches) Weight : Approximately 56kg

: Approximately 56kg Colour of the hair : Black

: Black Colour of the eyes : black

: black Zodiac sign : Libra

: Libra Measurements : Curvy body of 35-24-35 inches

: Curvy body of 35-24-35 inches Children : Bella Berlin and Danika Berlin

: Bella Berlin and Danika Berlin Net worth : Estimated to be $6 million

: Estimated to be $6 million Profession: Television host, Newscaster

Harris Faulkner bio

Kimberly is a prominent journalist born on 13 October 1965 in Georgia, United States. She always dreamed of becoming a journalist in her childhood, a dream she later achieved. Kimberly started writing at a very tender age. She studied her bachelor's degree in Mass Communication at the University of California.

Harris Faulkner family

Harris Faulkner is a daughter to Bobby Harris and Shirley Harris, who were both US citizens. Her father was an ex-military official while her mother spent most of her time with foster families. Shirley later passed on in 2016. Just like her mother, Faulkner supports many charitable organizations. Having been raised in a Christian family, Kimberly still holds on her religious values.

Harris Faulkner husband

Kimberly started dating Tony Berlin, a famous WCCO-television reporter, back in 2001. They got married on 12 April 2003, after three years of dating. Her past relationship remains a mystery, and since she got married, there has been no sign of divorce.

Harris Faulkner children

Kimberly and her husband Tony Berlin are blessed with two beautiful daughters, Bella Berlin and Danika Berlin.

Harris Faulkner age

Kimberly's body looks may be deceiving, but the 53-year-old lady is still vibrant, eloquent, and energetic. Perhaps this is the reason why she is still one of the top anchors on Fox television.

Harris Faulkner height

High-heeled shoes may make anchors appear very tall on screen, but her height is real. This curvy anchor's height is 1.75 meters (5 feet 9 inches) which makes her look so stunning, charming and elegant.

Harris Faulkner measurements

The Fox News anchor has a chest size of 35 inches, a waist size of 24 inch and hips size of 35 inches, which makes her look so bold and beautiful.

Harris Faulkner net worth

Having been on top of her career for long, she must be among the top-earning journalists in America. She is a hardworking mother, a wife, and a professional who has accumulated much wealth. Her wealth is approximately $6 million. Harris Faulkner salary is approximated at $2 million annually.

Kimberly’s journalism career

The beautiful lady has worked with different media stations, which has seen her flourish in her career. Her first job was a freelance writer with LA weekly, which earned her $50 per article. She later joined KCOP-television in Los Angeles as an intern where she did small tasks assigned before joining WNCT-TV in Greenville. While there, she worked as a reporter and anchor. From 1992-2000, Harris worked with WDAF-TV as an evening anchor. She would later fall a victim of harassment while working at the station. The harassment made her shift to KSTP-TV in Minneapolis where she joined the evening anchor team. The anchor then left for greener pastures in 2004.

Harris Faulkner Fox News journey

Harris was previously a Fox News live presenter, and she had been in the forefront in spearheading the network coverage of major events. These include:

Death of Whitney Houston in 2012

Terror attacks in Texas and Garland in 2015

The fall of Tripoli in 2011

The death of Kim Jong-11 of North Korea

Pope Francis 2016 both visit and departure in the USA

Presidential conventions race to the state house in 2016

She was a moderator in the women’s Inaugural breakfast event that was held in Washington DC in 2017. She is currently an anchor on Fox Report Weekend and Co-host of ‘Outnumbered Overtime’ show.

In 2015 Faulkner appeared on the news after suing Hasbros Inc, a toy making company, for over $5 million because of using her name on their toys. The case was filed in a US District Court in New Jersey.

Achievements

Kimberly has won six Emmy awards during her career including the Best News Special and Best Newscaster in 2004. She was also awarded the Amelia Earhart Pioneering Lifetime Achievement Awards for her contribution in humanitarian roles.

Kimberly published work

Being a renowned writer, Faulkner has published some of her works that have continued to build her wealth empire. Such publications include:

God has a plan-An Anchorwoman’s journey through faith

9 rules of engagement- Brat’s guide to life and success

Today, Harris Faulkner walks high on her career, which to her is just like any other hobby. She likes travelling to different places over the world, and she is a very active member on social platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

[embedded content]

