Home | News | General | Governors react as new law forbids them from withdrawing from local govts funds

- The Nigerian Financial Unit (NFIU) has barred governors from taking from funds meant for local governments

- The NFIU said the directive will take effect as from Saturday, June 1, and anybody who defaults will be full sanctioned

- The Nigerian Governors (NGF), however, said that new development is a breach of the provisions in the 1999 constitution

The Nigerian Financial Unit (NFIU) has stopped governors from having access to the funds meant for local governments.

With the new development, NFIU said it is upholding the total provisions of Section 162 (6) and (8) of the constitution that stops governor’s access to the money for the grassroot governments, Daily Trust reports.

READ ALSO: Shehu Sani defends Buhari's presence at OIC summit

Ahmed Dikko, the acting chief media analyst of the NFIU, said that the enforcement of the guideline was important so that the rate of criminal withdrawals from local government funds can be reduced.

He said that such withdrawals “posed (the) biggest corruption, money laundering and security threats at the grassroots and to (the) entire financial system and the country.”

Dikko also added that as from Saturday, June 1, any transaction that happens without the money first getting to the local government will be sanctioned.

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), however, said the NFIU was going beyond its functions and showing a total lack of respect for the country’s constitution.

In a statement by the head of the forum’s media, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, the forum cited a part of the constitution to show the move was not right.

Also, in Benue state, the special adviser of Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Jerome Torshimbe, said while he had nothing against the new law, the move was in breach of the constitution.

In another instance, the chairman of Guma local government in the state, Anthony Shawon, praised the move by the NFIU, said that the previous arrangement meant that local government were supporting themselves on meagre income.

In Kadina, the new decision on local governments funds was received with great praise as the chairman of Kaduna north, Saleh Shuaibu, said it would go a long way in engendering development at the grassroot.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the 13 local government chairmen and ward councilors in Ebonyi state rejected the position of NFIU on local government finances.

The rejection by the chairmen was contained in a 10-point resolution signed by the legislative leaders of the local government and has been presented to the state House of Assembly for confirmation, Leadership reports.

The chairmen who appeared at the House during its plenary session said their position is to engender efficient administration the grassroot areas.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better

No lawmaker is in the House of Assembly for the people - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...