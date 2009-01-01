Home | News | General | Nigerian dad displeased after daughter woke him up and called him a 'hippopotamus' for snoring loudly

A Nigerian dad has gotten members of the online community reeling with laughter after sharing a hilarious experience with his daughter.

The man identified as @iametubo shared his story on micro blogging platform Twitter .

According to him, his woke him up while he was sleeping and when he asked her the reason for disrupting his rest, the little girl mimicked the sound he was making.

Unsure of what exactly she was mimicking, @iametubo queried her a second time and that was when his little girl likened his snoring to the sound of a hippopotamus.

Sharing the tweet, he said: "My daughter woke me up earlier. I asked what the matter was, and She said “you sounding grrrrr grrrrr and it’s too loud” I asked “what?” She said “yes daddy, you are sleeping like a hippo” It’s your mother and her whole family that will sleep like a hippo IJN”

His followers on the platform could not hide their reactions to his story as many who found it hilarious were spotted in his comment section.

Another user also shared a similar story of her 4 and 3-year-old kids who described her shouting, and that of her husband, to the roaring sound of a lion.

In a related parent and child story, Legit.ng gathered the report of a short mum who became a viral sensation online after a video surfaced online, in which she was filmed telling her tall son to go down beneath her height whenever she addressed him. Many described the woman as a typical representation of a lot of African mothers.

