'You are a customer from hell' - Interior decorator Sandra Edoho fires back at Toke Makinwa
Interior Designer Sandra Edoho has fired back at Toke Makinwa following the OAP’s Instagram rant on the services she provided in Toke’s new home.
Sandra Edoho took to her Instagram page to share series of posts to defend herself and her company’s integrity.
Sandra Edoho claims she only knew about Toke Makinwa’s complaints via instagram. She shared;
My attention has just been called to a post on @instablog9ja
As you all know, I do not hide our processes, challenges on the job & other issues concerning design.
For a more balanced approach to judging this issue, I will go into in-depth details for those with intelligence to decipher by themselves.
Pls stay tuned for upcoming posts on BEFORES & AFTERS
Toke Makinwa had called Sandra Edoho’s job made in Nigeria and a scam after the button on one of her furnitures came off barely a week after spending so much for it. She claims the expensive furniture set up in her new multi-million naira home is fast deteriorating.
She came online today to call her out even further, Toke claims Sandra’s customer service is rude and the finishing of her works were tacky.
