My happiness used to depend on having my videos go viral- Maraji

The name Gloria Oloruntobi may not ring a bell, but when you hear the name Maraji, the comedian best known for her skits on Instagram comes to mind.

The  22-year old graduate of International Relations who describes herself as “a normal, shoe in, shirt on, get the job done type of girl”, has carved a niche for herself in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Maraji who was a panelist at ‘Live Your Dreams Africa’ Conference on Saturday 1st of June 2019 said her happiness used to depend on having her videos go viral.

Hear her: "My happiness used to depend on having my videos go viral. I soon discovered it was unhealthy because otherwise, I would get depressed. Loyalty is for only a particular period if you don’t put in efforts you may go down”, she said.


Other entertainers like Kenny Blaq, Forever the comedian  and  CEO of Access Bank, Hebert Wigwe, also graced the event.

