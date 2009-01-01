Home | News | General | Breaking: Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur to win Champions League

- Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Champions League final saw the Reds secure their sixth European title

- Mo Salah netted from the penalty spot after Moussa Sissoko was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box after 21 seconds

- Super-sub Divock Origi smashed home the second three minutes left on the clock after Tottenham failed to clear a corner-kick

Mo Salah’s early goal and Divock Origi’s late strike was all Liverpool needed to beat Tottenham 2-0 and win their sixth European Cup on Saturday, June 1, at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid.

The Champions League final which was an all English Premiership final, saw Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino start Harry Kane ahead of Lucas Moura, who netted a hat-trick in the reverse fixture against Ajax Amsterdam.

Liverpool got a penalty in the 2nd minute after Moussa Sissoko was adjudged to have handled the ball in the penalty box.

READ ALSO: Eden Hazard to get Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic No.7 jersey at Real Madrid

Mohamed Salah took responsibility and fired home from 12-yards to hand Liverpool the lead.

Spurs got back into the contest after the initial setback, but the pair of Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli found it tough getting into the game, resulting to lack of firepower upfront.

Before the break, Liverpool's Andrew Robertson attempted a powerful drive from distance minutes before the break, but Hugo Lloris was spot on to push the ball over the bar for a corner-kick.

At the end of the first 45 minute, Liverpool went into the break on a goal lead, but Spurs had majority of ball possession without creating goal scoring opportunities.

After 60 minutes of football, Jurgen Klopp brought on the duo of Divock Origi and James Milner, with Roberto Firmino and Wijnaldum taking a rest.

At the other end, Pochettino went for Amsterdam hero, Lucas, with 25 minutes left on the clock, with Spurs chasing the game.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football app for FREE to easily access stats, news and live updates

And with three minutes left on the clock, Origi finished the job with Liverpool’s second from an assist from Joel Matip, drilling the ball into the far corner to double Liverpool's advantage.

The Reds held on late into the game to stop Spurs attempt to win 2-0 win and secured their sixth Champions League title..

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jose Mourinho revealed two important players from Tottenham and Liverpool ahead of tonight’s all-English Champions League final.

The two Premier League pair will go head-to-head on Saturday evening at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in the Spanish capital, with Tottenham playing in European club football's premier tournament for the first time.

And the showdown will be Liverpool’s ninth final, and a second attempt in as many years after their 3-1 defeat by Real Madrid in Kiev, last season.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Lionel Messi is a game changer and can destroy - Moses Simon | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...