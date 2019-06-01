Home | News | General | Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool: LIVE (FT) Champions League final

21:32 PM 10044 views by Akan Anwankwo

Liverpool have been crowned Champions of Europe for the sixth time following their 2-0 victory over Tottenham in the finals. Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi scored in each half of the match to break Jurgen Klopp's losing streaks in three finals. The Reds managed to put aside their disappointing final loss in Kiev as Saido Mane won an early penalty after Moussa Sissoko was adjudged by the referee to have handled the ball. Salah made it 1-0 to score his fifth goal of the season as he drilled in his shot past Hugo Lloris who was just a second slower to the ball in the second minute. Substitute, Origi made it 2-0 with three minutes left on the clock as Liverpool became champions of Europe once again. Thanks for joining Legit.ng for the extensive coverage of 2018-19 Champions League season. Joins us for 2019-20 campaign.

01’ — Kick off, PENALTY! The match gets underways as Liverpool gets an early penalty, Sadio Mane hits the ball against the hands of Sissoko. Extra-ordinary scenes here.

02’ — GOOOOOOOAAAAAAAL! Salaha steps and converts it. A sensational and controversial start to the match and it's the Reds who have the advantage.

03’ — What a start It's a dream start for Liverpool who were beaten in the same competition last season by Real Madrid in Kiev.

04’ — Tottenham wins a corner Son wins a corner as Tottenham look for an immediate response. A headed clearance by Virgil Van Dijk as Spurs begin the game from goalkeeper Lloris.

06’ — Possession stats Ball possession: Tottenham Hotspur: 24%, Liverpool: 76%. The Ainfield giants still have the edge.

10’ — Sissoko's shot Son dribbles his way into the 18-yard box but hits a brick wall as the ball falls kindly to Sissoko, but his shot sails wide. The Frenchman is trying to redeem himself from the handball tha gave Liverpool the penalty, but not this time.

11’ — Liverpool's corner Arnold delivers but punched away by Lloris. Mane had won the corner off Trippier with his blistering pace.

12’ — Matip fouls Kane The referee signals a free kick for a mis-timed challenged on Harry Kane by Joel Matip. Both sides showing meaningful attacking threats.

14’ — Spurs attack Tottenham now in control and are desperately searching for an opening in the Liverpool defence but there is still more to play for.

16’ — Arnold's shot Arnold fails to find the target with a shot from outside the box as the ball drifts away from goal. Liverpool still have the 1-0 advantage.

20’ — Tottenham exchanging smooth passes Sissoko, Alli, Kane, Son and Eriksen were all involved in a smooth passing game but a through couldn't quite reach Son as Robertson clears.

22’ — Liverpool at the other end At the other end Salah wins a corner after his shot was blocked. Lloris fists the resulting kick a away for a Liverpool throw.

23’ — Delightful cross from Robertson Robertson delivers a beautiful curling cross intended for Salah but Rose at full stretch heads it away.

25’ — Trippier goes down Robertson swings his arm in Trippier's face but the referee sees no bad intention to it as play continues.

26’ — Possession Ball possession: Tottenham Hotspur: 57%, Liverpool: 43%. Spurs have enjoyed the better of the possession in the last few minutes but no goal yet.

29’ — Arnold's free kick from 25-yards Arnold takes a disguised free kick and goes for the spectacular but his effort did not trouble Lloris in goal.

33’ — Spurs on the attack Tottenham can't seem to get an opening in the Liverpool backline, every attack ends up hitting the brick wall. Alli wins a corner but a headed clearance from Van Dijk.

36’ — Possesion stats Ball possession: Tottenham Hotspur: 65%, Liverpool: 35%. Spurs are still dominating at the moment.

38’ — Robertson's effort Robertson makes a solo and shoots but finger-tips save from Lloris who has been the busier of the two goalkeepers.

40’ — Vertighen goes down The Belgian goes down from a collision with Georginio Wijnaldum but he seems to be okay as play continues.

42’ — Liverpool corner Arnold's corner is headed away as Salah shoots but deflected for another corner. Finally Tottenham clear their lines.

45’ — HT The center-referee ends the first half as Salah's goal makes the difference in the Champions League final in Madrid. Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool.

45’ — CHANCE! A presentable chance for Eriksen but he could keep his shot down as Liverpool breathe a sigh of relief.

45’ — A minute left to play Spurs still lacking intensity as the first half heads into its last minute. Liverpool 1-0 Tottenham.

46’ — Second half begins Tottenham with the kick off as they have 45 minutes to turn the match around.

46’ — Spurs with the first attack Trippier delivers a cross into Liverpool's 18-yard box but Alli could not flick the header to Kane as Arnold clears it away. That's more like it from Mauricio Pochettino's men.

49’ — Trippier's free kick Spurs take a free kick in a promising position but Vertoghen was spotted off side as Kane's shot hits a defender.

53’ — Arnold's teasing cross Arnold sends in a wonderful cross in Spurs 18-yard area intended for Salah and Firmino but it evades both players. Another cross for Robertson but Lloris comes out with the save. Mane was waiting to tap into an empty net.

54’ — CHANCE! Dele Alli shoots against Van Dijk in the box, he should have don better with his effort. Spurs need to do better but narrow escape for Liverpool.

57’ — Corner kick for Spurs Son does well to win a corner Robertson. Alllison comes out with the punch for another corner. This time Vertoghen could not keep his header down. Origi comes in for Firmino.

60’ — Possession stats Ball possession: Tottenham Hotspur: 62%, Liverpool: 38%. It's all Spurs in Liverpool's half at the moment.

63’ — Spurs are the better side The tempo of the game has slowed down but Tottenham have been the better side in the second half but they trail by 1-0. Milner comes in for Wijnaldum.

66’ — SUBSTITUTION! Winks for Moura. A tactical move from Pochettino.

69’ — CHANCE! Milner's shot goes agonizingly wide. Lovely run from Mane to Origi who lays it first-time to the Englishman. Any more goal for Liverpool will seal the game for them.

71’ — End-to-end-stuff Trippier crosses low into the box but Kane mistimed his run as Liverpool counter with Salah but his cut-back did not fall well for Origi and Mane.

73’ — CHANCE! Dele Alli attempts a clever chip but Alisson reads it well. Son made a delightful run before laying it to Alli. Dier comes in for Sissoko who looks like he pulled his hamstring.

75’ — World class tackle from Van Dijk Son runs through Liverpool defence but Van Dijk's timely intervention breaks what looks like a goal-bound move. Still 1-0 to the Reds.

79’ — CHANCE! Nice diagonal ball from Kane to Trippier who squares it to Alli but did not have a comfortable header as the ball goes over bar.

80’ — CHANCE! Spurs force two saves in quick succession from Allison as Son and Moura efforts were kept by the Brazilian shot-stopper. Lorente comes in for Alli.

83’ — Tottenham win a free kick Milner concedes a free kick just outside the box as Eriksen leans behind the ball. Wonderful save by Allison who was in full stretch fro a corner. Moura heads but Son was spotted in an off side position.

87’ — It's Origi again A corner kick was bubbling in the box and falls kindly for Origi who drills in a low shot beyond Lloris to give Liverpool a 2-0 lead.

89’ — Mane comes off Joe Gomez comes in for Mane as he receives a standing ovation from fans at the Wanda Metropolitano.

90’ — Alisson with another save Alisson has made four successive saves with he space of two minutes. He has been the buisier of the goalkeepers this time.

90’ — It's all over The referee blows the final whistle. Liverpool are Champions of Europe for the sixth time. Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham.

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...