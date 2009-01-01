Home | News | General | Rivers citizens embarrassed by Wike’s needless allegation against Army GOC - Group

- A group in Rivers state has registered its displeasure over allegations against the Army by Governor Wike

- The group warned the state Governor Nyesom Wike to stop ranting and face business of governance

- According to the group, Wike’s recent comments following the general elections were unbecoming of a leader

The Rivers Progressive Council has warned the state Governor Nyesom Wike to stop ranting and face business of governance.

RPC asked Wike to find other ways of proving his popularity among Rivers people rather than resorting to what they termed ‘utterances that amount to ranting that add no value to the state.'

The group said Wike’s recent comments following the general elections were unbecoming of a leader.

Tony Chris, the president of the council reacting to the recent war of words between Wike and the Army over the latter’s claim of oil bunkering by the General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigerian Army urged Army not to be distracted by the governor's remarks.

The council in its statement said the governor is focused on making sure he causes maximum distraction to prevent the peoples of Rivers from having issue base engagement with his government.

Chris said the governor's permutation must have been that people will be so outraged with this kind of behaviour that they will forget the other evil deeds he has committed against Rivers state.

The council also said it has become more incomprehensible with the realization that the militancy and cultism that the Army helped to curtailed in the state were the products of his administration.

Chris said: "It is only delusion that will make Governor Wike think that his verbal attacks on people make him popular but we dare him to test this so called popularity by walking on the streets of Port Harcourt without the detachment of security agencies that accompany him and see the outcomes."

"He certainly would be lynched for the crimes the people of Port Harcourt know he committed against them. If he wants popularity he should find other means that positively impact the lives of the people instead of engaging in theatrics that benefit no one," Chris said.

The council also urged Governor Wike to tender an apology to the military and all the officers he has maligned with his spurious claims so that he will not be compelled to take that walk of shame at the appropriate time.

According to the Chris, the apology must be accompanied by an undertaken to be of good behaviour going forward.

"Meanwhile, we urge the military, particularly the Nigerian Army, not to allow Wike’s behaviour to define their perception and appreciation of Riverians, who are naturally peace loving and collaborative towards the attainment of the Nigerian aspirations.

"We use this opportunity to reassure the Army that it has the backing of the people especially as it will soon have to curtail the activities of those threatening to declare a Niger Delta Republic on June 1; these urchins are acting at the behest of top politicians from the region and do not represent the desire of the peace loving people of Rivers state," Chris added.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Wike had indicted the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Jamil Sarhem, of promoting oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

The governor on Wednesday, May 15, made the allegation when he played host to the commander Joint Task Force (JTF), “Operation Delta Safe, Real Admiral Akinjide Akinrinade during a courtesy visit to the State House.

In a statement by his personal assistant on electronic media, Simeon Nwakudu, Wike said: “The GOC is doing illegal bunkering, which he is using to finance his quest to emerge as the country’s Chief of Army Staff."

He has his own team that is making money for him through oil bunkering.”

