Just in: Lawmaker gunning for House of Representatives speakership loses mum

- A House of Representatives member, Umar Bago, has lost his mother

- Bago who is gunning for the speakership of the House of Representatives lost his mother on Saturday, June 1

- Hajiya Aisha will be buried on Sunday, June 2, after Janaizah prayers in Minna, Niger state, in line with Islamic traditional

Hajiya Aisha Mohammed, mother of House of Representatives' speakership aspirant and Member representing Chanchagi federal constituency of Niger state, Umar Mohammed Bago, is dead.

A statement sent to Legit.ng and signed by Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, the spokesperson for Mohammed Bago Campaign Organisation, said Hajia Mohammed died on Saturday, June 1, 2019 after a very brief illness.

"We wish to announce, with gratitude to Almighty Allah, the death of Hajia Aisha Mohammed, mother of 9th Assembly Speakership hopeful and member representing Chanchagi Federal Constituency of Niger State, Hon. Mohammed Bago," the statement said.

The statement also said that Hajiya Aisha will be buried on Sunday, June 2, after Janaizah prayers in Minna, Niger state, in line with Islamic traditional.

The statement further prayed Allah to "forgive her shortcomings and grant her Aljannatul Firduas".

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the support of Bago, a popular contender for the speakership of the House of Representatives of the 9th National Assembly, has increased to 195 members-elect.

The support may have been due to the equity leadership Bago promises the members of the House.

Bago, who is a third time member of the House from Niger state, is contesting for the seat against Femi Gbajabiamila from Lagos state who has the endorsement of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

