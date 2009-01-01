Home | News | General | 5 very important things Buhari said during OIC summit

As President Muhammadu Buhari attends the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conference in Saudi Arabia, it is important to know the things the president said during the summit.

It is important also to note that the OIC is an international organisation which was founded in 1969 and it currently has 57 member nations.

The official languages of the organisation for an all inclusive participation of member states are English, Arabic and French.

Here are therefore the five very important things President Buhari said during his address of world leaders at the conference:

1. Buhari acknowledged the support of the organization against terrorism

The president said he appreciates the support of member states of the organization against terrorism and armed criminality in West Africa.

2. Buhari praised OIC in dealing with humanitarian crisis

He also lauded the efforts of the organization which have been targeted at solving humanitarian crisis which is a consequence of terrorism. Buhari, however, asked the organization to do more in that regard.

3. Buhari mentioned he is pleased with the restoration of the Palestinian rights

The president said members from the African continent are pleased with the concerted effort of OIC in restoring the Palestinian national rights in the face of ranging conflicts.

4. President said many member states are facing serious security problems

President Buhari said that the member states are still struggling with insecurity issues such as terrorism, extreme violence and armed criminality.

5. He said political crises compounded insecurity

President Buhari also added that political crises have also made complex the various issues member nations from West Africa are facing.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Shehu Sani, the senator representing Kaduna central, on Friday, May 31, put a robust defense for Buhari’s attendance of OIC summit in Saudi Arabia.

Sani said that there is nothing wrong in Nigeria’s membership of OIC and the president’s attendance, adding that any association that will bring economic benefits to the country is welcome.

