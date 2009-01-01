Home | News | General | Breaking: Anthony Joshua suffers humiliating KO defeat to Andy Ruiz

Anthony Joshua lost his IBF, WBA, WBO world titles to Andy Ruiz after he was knocked out in the seventh round on Saturday, June 1.

It was Joshua's first defeat in his career after winning 20 straight victories with 19 coming by the way of knockouts.

Ruiz is now the undisputed heavyweight boxing champion and has thrown the division wide open to challengers who want a shot at the titles.

The Mexican's victory over the Nigerian-born British boxer is regarded as one of the biggest shock in the sports history.

Joshua had a slow start in the match as he went down on the canvass twice to Ruiz in the third round.

After a quiet fourth, Joshua bounced back in fifth round, but at the end of the sixth he looked like he was out of energy, not engaging in the last 30 seconds before the sound of the bell.

Joshua was also knocked down twice more in the seventh round but after the second one, he did not respond to the referee's instructions and the fight was stopped which handed the underdog a famous victory.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has said that a rematch is likely told hold in either November or December.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that British professional boxing world champion Anthony Joshua has made it clear that a fight with fellow countryman Tyson Fury will be his next target should he beat Andy Ruiz Jr.

Anthony Joshua will face Andy Ruiz Jr on Saturday, June 1, in attempt to defends his status as undisputed heavyweight champion.

