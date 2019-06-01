Home | News | General | I can’t give up on my dreams because of a man – Omobewaji Oyediji
Breaking: Anthony Joshua suffers humiliating KO defeat to Andy Ruiz

I can’t give up on my dreams because of a man – Omobewaji Oyediji



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 13 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Ayo Onikoyi

New sensational Yoruba actress, Omobewaji Oyediji, simply known as ‘Bewaji’ has the vulnerability of a ‘damsel in distress’ but beneath her delicate beauty is a streak as strong as steel.

Omobewaji Oyediji
Omobewaji Oyediji

In a recent interview with Potpourri, she revealed how her ex-boyfriend tried to make her quit her dream of acting and how she would have none of it. Make no mistakes about it, she’s in a serious relationship and not exactly searching for the next knight in shining armour.

“My experience with love has been a very funny and crazy one, but it can only get better. I am currently in a relationship and I love every bit of it. I can still remember my ex telling me to quit acting because he wouldn’t want to get married to an actress but no, I wouldn’t give up on my dreams because of a man, and now I am with someone who loves and appreciates what I do, she had said when asked of her experience with love.

[READ ALSO] When fools fall in love

In a recent post on her Instagram page, the dark beauty gushed over the kind of person she has turned out to be, saying she wouldn’t change anything if given a chance to begin again.

“If I could go back in time and change my life, I would not change a thing for the simple fact that I gained knowledge from being me and all my mistakes. Because life’s experience gave me the ability to be the best of who I am. I am happy, I accept Christ in my life, and I am who I am. Some people are the best at what they do, some are average, and others are just getting by. However, none of them is, or ever can be me. I am one of a kind. So I never compare myself to other people. I cannot be them, and they cannot be me. That is who I am, I am just me, discovering me, on my journey,” she wrote.

Mobewa, who is also a model and an entrepreneur holds two Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and mass communications respectively.

VANGUARD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 105