- Tottenham vs Liverpool Champions League final saw Reds star Virgil van Dijk emerge the man-of-the-match

- The Dutchman ensured no opposition player went past him in his last 64 games

- Van Dijk insists he won’t accept the accolades without applauding club boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has set one individual record after ensuring no opposition player went past him in his last 64 games.

According to sportbible.com, the Dutchman finished the 2018-19 Champions League campaign, cutting out opposing strikers from causing problems for Liverpool’s defence.

Virgil van Dijk battled some of the best forwards in world football, employing top class defensive qualities to keep them silent, most remarkably was the manner he marked out Tottenham’s Son Heung-min.

At the blast of the final whistle, Van Dijk was named Champions League final 'Man of the Match', but he won’t accept the accolades without singling out club boss Jurgen Klopp for special mention.

"In the second half we were sitting back a bit and they put pressure on us, but overall I think we're deserved Champions League winners," Liverpool's No.4 said.

"[Klopp] is a fantastic manager and a fantastic human being. It's an amazing environment to be in and I'm really proud to play for this beautiful club.

"We're all ambitious and we all want to have these kinds of nights so let's go for it - work hard and stay humble. I expect a lot from the party today and tomorrow!"

After Van Dijk's heroics in Madrid, social media platforms went buzzing, with football buffs tweeting their reactions about his brilliant performance during the Champions League final.:

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mohamed Salah’s early goal and Divock Origi’s late strike helped Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0 to claim their sixth European Cup on Saturday, June 1, at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid.

The Champions League final which was an all English Premiership final, saw Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino start Harry Kane ahead of Lucas Moura, who netted a hat-trick in the reverse fixture against Ajax Amsterdam.

Liverpool got a penalty in the 2nd minute after Moussa Sissoko was adjudged to have handled the ball in the penalty box.

Mohamed Salah took responsibility and fired home from 12-yards to hand Liverpool the lead.

