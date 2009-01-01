Home | News | General | Billionaire Ned Nwoko allegedly leaked his traditional wedding photos with Regina, blogger claims

- A Nigerian blogger identified as Gistmerchant has shared some interesting details about billionaire Ned Nwoko

- In a post shared on Instagram, the blogger claimed that Ned Nwoko leaked his wedding photos to Regina to gain more popularity

- It was also said that Nwoko has been the financier of actress Chika Ike's foreign trips

A lot of stories have been flying around about actress Regina Daniels and her husband, billionaire Ned Nwoko on social media.

Legit.ng earlier shared how there was a fall out in Regina's family, where a man claiming to be her uncle confirmed her age to be 17 and accused her mum of leading the young girl astray and going against traditions.

Just recently, a blogger identified as Gistmerchant has shared some interesting details about Ned Nwoko on social media. In a post on Instagram, Gistmerchant claimed that Nwoko was the one who leaked photos from his wedding to Regina to gain more popularity.

Recall that when news of Daniels being engaged to Nwoko first emerged, the actress instantly denied and claimed it was a rumour. Shortly after, photos of her with her billionaire husband started surfacing online and many could not point out the origin.

It is now being alleged that Nwoko is behind the releases because he seeks popularity to aid his political ambition.

It was also claimed that Ned was also a major financier in the foreign trips taken by actress, Chika Ike, who has allegedly benefited from the billionaire's generosity and love for famous women.

Read below:

Meanwhile, in photos and a video making the round online, Nwoko was seen tightly clutching the hand of his new bride as they made their way to a private jet that was waiting to convey them.

The past few days have been a roller-coaster of activities for Nollywood teen actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko.

