Top 6 trending videos you have to check out on Legit TV this week

Another great weekend is upon us: time to serve you with Legit TV’s trending videos on the most-talked-about topics in Nigeria over the past week; bordering on politics, sports, entrepreneurship, entertainment and hottest gist from the street.

Below are top six videos of the week:

1. My life has changed! Female shoe cobbler says after getting help through Legit.ng

This week, we serve you the inspiring story of a 52-year-old female cobbler who got help after an interview with Legit TV.

Mrs Christianah Amoo who was recently interviewed by Legit.ng correspondents expressed her unbelievable happiness after getting a brand new sewing machine from one of our followers.

After her report was published across our channels, several well-meaning Nigerians reached out, expressing their desire to help her get better, but it only happened with one of our followers living in Australia.

Find out how Mrs Amoo reacted when she was presented with the brand new sewing machine.

2. Without women, men are nothing – Sola Sobowale

In this video, veteran actress Sola Sobowale explained why more women need to be involved in politics and governance. She also revealed how without women, men are nothing. Do you agree with the veteran actress on this? Hit play, listen to her argument before you respond.

3. Don’t take your own life, Concerned Nigerians cry out to citizens

As the rate of suicides increase alarmingly in the country, Advocates of mental health issues in Nigeria on Saturday, May 25, held an awareness walk in Abuja, to lend their voices to eradicating the menace. Find out more about the awareness walk in this video.

4. Nigerians remember victims of mishaps across the country

Insecurity is one of the core challenges facing the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. From Boko Haram attacks to herdsmen/farmers clashes and bandits attacks, there have been too many deaths in the last few years.

This forced some concerned Nigerians to take to major roads in Abuja on Tuesday, May 28, to mourn all the victims of mishaps across Nigeria. Check Legit TV's coverage of the event.

5. Nigerians react as President Buhari fails to deliver speech at inauguration

President Muhammadu Buhari and 29 state governors were sworn-in on Wednesday, May 29.

However, while the state governors gave speeches as parts of the inauguration ceremony, President Buhari skipped the inaugural speech. How did Nigerians react to this? Hit and find out in this video.

6. Can Sanwo-Olu better Ambode’s performance in 4 years?

After failing to get the second term ticket from his party, former governor Akinwumi Ambode finally bowed out as Babajide Sanwo-Olu officially took over from him on May 29. The trending question remains: Can Sanwo-Olu better Ambode’s performance in 4 years?

Find out Lagosians' perspectives in this video.

