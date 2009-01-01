Home | News | General | Don Jazzy, Olamide, others reacts as Anthony Joshua loses heavyweight championship to Anzy Ruiz

Social media users woke up to the heartbreaking news of Nigerian boxing star Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight championship defeat to Mexican boxer Anzy Ruiz.

Legit.ng gathered that British born star lost his IBF, WBA and WBO titles to Ruiz after he was knocked out in the seventh round of the boxing match that took place on Saturday, June 1.

The loss comes as the first defeat of Joshua in his career after winning 20 straight victories with 19 coming by the way of knockouts.

READ ALSO: Gov Yahaya Bello shows off his incredible boxing skills

Reacting to the boxing star’s defeat, a host of Nigerian celebrities took to their social media pages to cheer up of their own and offer words of support.

Mavin boss Don Jazzy shares a photo of Joshua and called on him to stay strong.

See his post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Rapper Olamide said: "We rise and fall champ ..... no matter what you going through champ just know the greatest got to suffer sometimes. Comeback stronger "

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

In a related Anthony Joshua story, Legit.ng gathered that the sportsman is currently valued at a whopping £35m, and travels around the globe on private jets and fast cars, without having to spend any of his money. The report noted that Joshua despite his wealthy status leads a humble life and still lives with his mum.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Meet the family of boxing legend Anthony Oluwafemi Joshua | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...