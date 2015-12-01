Home | News | General | It’s not right to disobey court orders, release Dasuki, El-Zakzaky with immediate effect - Sheikh Gummi

- An Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gummi, has called on the federal government to release Dasuki and E-l-Zakzaky with immediate effect

- Gunmi said the federal government should dialogue with El-Zakzaky, instead of keeping him in jail

- Both El-Zakzaky and Dasuki have been in detention since December 2015, and the federal government has refused to release them despite court orders granting them bail

Sheikh Ahmad Gummi has called for the immediate release of former national security adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki, from prison.

The renowned Islamic scholar also asked the federal government to release the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.

Daily Trust reports that the Islamic scholar made the call while closing this year’s tafsir at the Sultan Bello mosque in Kaduna on Saturday, June 1.

According to Gunmi, the court had ordered the duo be granted bail so there is no basis for their continuous detention. He added that the government needs to obey court orders.

He said: “Here in Nigeria, I will like the government to look into the case of Colonel Sambo Dasuki and release him with immediate effect, so also the leader of Shiites, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky. They should release and negotiate with him and government should understand that it’s not right to disobey court orders.

"If a government disobeys court orders, it means illegal groups and organisations have justification. But terrorism can never be justified. So, the government must show example by releasing them, especially Colonel Sambo Dasuki,” he said.

Gunmi also called on countries like Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt to desist from arresting and detaining Islamic scholars because of their views.

El-Zakzaky has been in detention since December 2015, after a clash between members of his Islamic denomination and the Nigerian Army. A court of competent jurisdiction had ruled that he should be admitted to bail, but the federal government has refused to obey the court order.

In January, his lead counsel, Femi Falana, told a court in Kaduna that El-Zakzaky is suffering from glaucoma and has completely lost one of his eyes.

Also, Dasuki was arrested on December 1, 2015, for allegedly diverting money meant to buy arms for Nigeria’s military campaign against Boko Haram.

Justice Adetokunbo Ademola and Justice Mohammed of the Federal High Court, as well as Justice Baba Yusuf and Justice Peter Afem of the FCT high courts, had objectively considered his applications and granted him bail. Similarly, the ECOWAS ordered for his immediate release with a compensation of N15 million for his illegal detention but the federal government remains adamant.

