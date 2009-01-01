Home | News | General | PSG star Neymar in fresh crisis as unknown woman accuses him of assault

- Neymar could have landed himself in fresh trouble barely a week after being stripped of Brazil captain's armband

- The 27-year-old has been accused of allegedly assaulting a woman in his hotel room sometime in May

- Neymar's representatives have however denied the claims, but his father feels the lady trapped his son

Paris Saint Germain star Neymar has reportedly been accused of assaulting his Instagram acquaintance in his in a Paris hotel.

The Brazil forward, who was recently stripped of his country's captain armband was said to have met the lady in question on the above named social media space.

According to SunSport, the 27-year-old further arranged for her to stay at the five star Sofitel Paris Arc Du Triomphe.

However, the woman has accused the former Barcelona star of assault, having being first said to have attacked the world's most expensive star during their meet.

READ ALSO: Nigeria vs Ukraine: Fans blast Flying Eagles despite progressing to knockout stage

The publication further states that police reports, obtained by UOL Sport, claims Neymar arrived apparently drunk at the hotel on May 15 at 8pm.

The Brazilian was also alleged to have had a brief chat with the woman and afterwards started caressing her - which “became aggressive, and through violence, he practised sexual intercourse against the victim's will”, as reported by SunSport.

It also states the victim was “emotionally shaken and afraid to record the facts” in France, but then decided to report the case after returning to Sao Paulo in Brazil on Friday.

Meanwhile, Neymar's representatives have denied the claims, saying they were unaware of the allegations.

While his father, Neymar Santos Snr, claimed the r'ape accuser "trapped" his son.

He told a Brazilian TV show: "I know that my son can be accused of many things, but I know the boy he is.

"He is the son of a father and a mother, and we will see that justice is done as quickly as possible."

Also, sources at the hotel on Saturday indicated that the hotel had "no immediate knowledge" of the complaint.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

A senior Sofitel management source said: "Yes PSG footballers come here a lot, because we are close to their ground, but they go to plenty of other hotels too.

"Nothing has been publicised about this complaint. We have no immediate knowledge of what is being said."

Legit.ng earlier reported that Brazil have confirmed that Paris Saint Germain superstar Neymar Jr will not be their captain for the 2019 Copa America championship on home soil this summer.

The Selecao coach Tite was said to have given the 27-year-old the news last weekend having failed to show live up to his billings during that period.

His decision was also based on some level of indiscipline shown by the attacker in recent times as reported by BBC Sport.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

I didn't beg Messi for his jersey - Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Ezenwa - Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...