Terrorism: With election over, I'll have more time to face Boko Haram - Buhari

- With elections out of the way, President Buhari is set to tackle the Boko Haram menace with full force

- During a bilateral meeting with the Chadian President Idris Deby in Saudi Arabia, both leaders agreed to urgently review strategies that will bolster onslaught against insurgents

- President Buhari and President Deby discussed how to tackle the challenge posed by rainy season to military operations against terrorism

President Muhammadu Buhari will host leaders of Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) to an informal summit.

The meeting will be on the side lines of Democracy Day and second term inauguration celebrations on June 12, in Abuja, The Nation reports.

According to a statement by the senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, the informal security meeting will focus on bringing up new strategies to end the menace of Boko Haram in the Lake Chad region.

Buhari made this known during a bilateral meeting with President Idris Deby Itno of Chad Republic in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, on the sidelines of the meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The president said it was time for “a new way forward that completely removes the threat of terrorism from Lake Chad sub-region.”

President Buhari added that since elections were over, he would have more time to pursue the threat of terrorism with “full force’’.

President Buhari and President Deby Itno agreed that there was need for sub-regional leaders to sit down and agree on changing the strategy “for a more sustained operation, which will continue until the threat is brought to a permanent end.’’

“The Nigerian and Chadian leader agreed on the need for sub-regional leaders to sit down and agree on changing the strategy ‘for a more sustained operation, which will continue until the threat is brought to a permanent end.

“The two leaders shared information on the oncoming rainy season and challenges that it poses for the ongoing military operations. They agreed on the need for urgent operational measures before that time.

“They also talked about how the meeting in Abuja should respond to the infiltration through Libya of the displaced elements of the Daesh, which is an acronym of ISIL’s Arabic name al-Dawlah al-Islamīyah fī l-ʻIrāq wa-sh-Shām into the Lake Chad area," Shehu said.

The LCBC, created in 1964, is an intergovernmental organisation that oversees water and other natural resource usages in the basin. There are eight member governments–Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Nigeria, Algeria, the Central African Republic, Libya, and Sudan.

President Buhari on Saturday, June 1, joined about 53 world leaders in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the opening of the OIC summit.

The Saudi Monarch, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, will be presiding over the summit which is the 14th in its series to be attended by all heads of state and governments of member countries.

