I take responsibility for everything - Blessing Okoro opens up on why she claimed Onye Eze's house

-Nigerian blogger Blessing Okoro has opened up one week after her fake house saga

-Okoro took responsibility for her actions and claimed she was under self-induced pressure

-She appreciated her supporters for standing by her and assured them that she is much better

Several days ago popular Nigerian blogger Blessing Okoro, stirred up a controversy on social media after laying claims of ownership to a building that belonged to a Nigerian businessman identified as Onye Eze, who eventually had her arrested.

A week after the ugly incident, Okoro has now taken to social media to pen a long note of apology to fans and supporters who deserve an explanation for the reasons behind her actions.

The blogger started off by taking full responsibility for what she did and disclosed that it was not the best feeling for her to let down her friends and everyone else who holds her in high esteem.

According to her, she had previously set up a goal to complete her own house before 2019 runs out, and the inability to achieve her objective resulted into a sort of self-induced mental pressure that led her to taking unsavory decisions.

Going further in her note, Okoro tendered her sincere apologies to everyone that was let down by her actions and charged other people going through similar phases of pressure to remain resolute as their time would come. She admitted having to go through a major melt down to learn that patience is a virtue.

Read the full note below:

"Hey lovers... I know it has been crazy lately and I am sincerely sorry. I take responsibility for everything... I hate that I had to put my friends and everyone else who looked up to me in this position... Like everyone else I had goals set up for the year and one of them was to finish my house before my 30th birthday and it was a resolution I had laid out in public but because of certain reasons I couldn't meet up the dead line and that put me under a mental pressure for success. I was impatient which led to beating myself too hard and I could have done better.

"I am really sorry I let you all down...I know better now. I know not to go ahead of my victory and have small wins celebration. Here's to everyone under any sort of pressure. I had to experience a major meltdown to learn that patience is virtue. It’s only going to take a little time but the lines will eventually fall in pleasant places.

"And for the incessant calls and text messages from my loved ones that were terrified seeing me on cuffs I was never arrested or detained and no police officers was associated with the act .it was their best form of proving a point. But I am grateful to everyone who stood by me, I hope you still find a place in your heart to forgive, love me and accept me as the crazy happy girl you have always loved. Thanks for not giving up on me entirely..."

See the post below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier gathered that one of those that sympathized with the blogger following her public ridicule was former presidential aide and author, Reno Omokri. Sharing a series of posts of Twitter, Omokri advised Okoro to steer away from contemplating the idea of taking her life and even went the extra mile by offering his to personally reach out to her.

