Home | News | General | Here's why Female invader interrupted UCL final between Liverpool and Tottenham

- Tottenham vs Liverpool UCL final saw the Reds defeat Spurs 2-0 to lift their sixth European Cup

- Goals from Divock Origi and Mohamed Salah gifted the Reds the victory

- The match was momentarily halted in the first half after a female pitch invader stormed the pitch

A female pitch invader believed to be Instagram model, Kinsey Wolanski, on Saturday, June 1, briefly interrupted Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The invader treated spectators to the bizarre scene after evading stewards to sprint past players towards the centre of the pitch in the 18th minute of the first half.

READ ALSO: Tottenham vs Liverpool: Football lovers rate Champions league final as the worst ever

Wolanski was sporting a black outfit which included publicization for "Vitaly Uncensored." website.

She was however quickly whisked away by stewards to have play resume.

Metro UK reports the Vitaly website's YouTube channel has racked up 1.6 billion views and it is run by Vitaly Zdorovetskly, who once invaded the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mohamed Salah’s early goal and Divock Origi’s late strike helped Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0 to claim their sixth European Cup on Saturday, June 1, at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid.

The Champions League final which was an all English Premiership final, saw Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino start Harry Kane ahead of Lucas Moura, who netted a hat-trick in the reverse fixture against Ajax Amsterdam.

Liverpool got a penalty in the 2nd minute after Moussa Sissoko was adjudged to have handled the ball in the penalty box.

Mohamed Salah took responsibility and fired home from 12-yards to hand Liverpool the lead.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Lionel Messi is a game changer and can destroy - Moses Simon | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...