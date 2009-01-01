Blessing Okoro drops another controversial video - will she stop disgracing herself further?

Less than 24 hours after controversial relationship blogger, Blessing Okoro apologized for telling lies by claiming the house of a man named, Onye Eze was hers, she has come out with another controversial video in front of yet another house making a comical representation of what transpired.

Blessing who is trying so hard to remain the number 1 drama queen in the Nigerian social media space, wore the same clothing she wore the day she way arrested by Onye Eze.

She was also recorded dramatizing the scenes of what transpired by kneeling and crying, she will perhaps do well in the Nollywood industry judging by her acting skills.



