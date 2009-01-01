Home | News | General | Eid-el-Fitri: Don’t be in an hurry to get home – FRSC advises motorists
Eid-el-Fitri: Don’t be in an hurry to get home – FRSC advises motorists



The Sango-Ota Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, has advised motorists  to exercise patience in trying to get to their various destinations during the Eid-El-Fitr celebrations.

Mr Akeem Gainya, the Sango-Ota Unit Commander, gave the advice in an Interview with the newsmen in Ota, Ogun on Sunday.

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday and Wednesday as public holidays for the Muslims faithful to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr.

Gainya said the advice became necessary because of the increase of vehicular movement during the celebration capable of leading to unnecessary road accidents.

He advised  motorists to refrain from  reckless driving during the Sallah as the nation was in the rainy season.

“Avoid speeding due to the wet nature of the highways to prevent unnecessary loss of lives.

”FRSC also wants to enjoin motorists to have consideration for other road users to avoid crashes during the Sallah celebration. “

The unit commander further implored motorists to plan their journey by ensuring their vehicles were in proper condition before embarking on any trips.

