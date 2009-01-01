Home | News | General | SHOCK BOXING UPSET: Andy Ruiz knocks out Anthony Joshua, takes three world titles
U.S. now demands social media handles from visa applicants
What Nigerians should expect in Buhari’s second term – Prophet Udensi

SHOCK BOXING UPSET: Andy Ruiz knocks out Anthony Joshua, takes three world titles



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 8 hours 38 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Anthony Joshua’s bid to make a splash in his US debut ended in misery for the three belts heavyweight world champion with a stunning loss to underdog Andy Ruiz at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Ruiz recorded a monster upset, knocking down British-Nigerian Anthony Joshua four times to take the World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organization titles.

VIDEO BELOW

Ruiz came into the fight as a massive 20-1 underdog. But he won it in the middle of the seventh round when the referee stopped it at 1:26 of the round after the fourth knockdown.

Ruiz, sent to the canvas once himself, knocked Joshua down twice in the third round and twice more in the seventh.

Joshua had a massive height and reach advantage as he weighed in at a chiselled 255 pounds compared to the portly Ruiz, who beefed up to 268 pounds compared to 250 for his most recent fight.

Ruiz, who has won four fights in a row, looked fearless and poised while Joshua — who had won all 22 of his previous bouts — never seemed to recover from the first knockdown early in the third.

VIDEO: YouTube

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 88 of 88