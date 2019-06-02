Home | News | General | Ex-beauty queen Dabota Lawson flaunts newly acquired mansion as she marks birthday

- Former beauty queen Dabota Lawson marks new age in style

- The gorgeous ex-billionaire's wife who clocked a new age on June 2, showed off her new mansion

Ex-beauty queen Dabota Lawson clocked a new age on June 2 and decided to mark the special occasion in style. In a post, shared on Instagram, Lawson showed off her newly-acquired mansion and revealed that she is happy to have gotten for herself and her princess.

The ex-billionaire's wife put up a clip where she showed off her massive house and expressed gratitude that she is almost done with the furnishing. She also called out to interior designers who can help her transform it into the home of her dreams.

It appears life is going perfectly for Lawson who on her birthday last year was a bit downcast and shared a lengthy post in which she announced that she regretted her decision to marry a billionaire when she did.

READ ALSO: Regina Daniels’ dad, uncle and mum clash as they reveal messy family secrets on social media

She however stated that she was grateful for her daughter who will now enjoy leaving in the new home her mother has purchased.

Dabota also wished herself a happy birthday with a beautiful picture.

See below:

Watch clip of Dabota's newly acquired mansion below:

Did you know? NAIJ.com (naija.ng) is now-> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

Meanwhile, popular blogger Blessing Okoro has stirred up a huge controversy after she celebrated her 30th birthday by flaunting a big mansion which she claimed belonged to her. The owner of the house named Onyeze na China spoke out and lambasted the blogger for laying claim to his house.

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Nigeria Celebrities: How Much Do They Spend On Luxury Life? on Legit TV:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...