Louis van Gaal reveals the club he wants United target to join this summer, not Barca

- Van Gaal would like to see compatriot Matthijs de Ligt to learn under Pep Guardiola

- Peter Bosz, who handed De Ligt his debut at Ajax is also supporting his switch to Etihad

- Barca alongside Man United and City are all keen to seal a deal for the Ajax centre-back

Louis van Gaal and ex-Ajax manager Peter Bosz want Dutch star Matthijs de Ligt to reject offers from Manchester United and accept a switch to rivals Man City.

The talented youngster is at the middle of transfer warfare this summer, with Barcelona leading the race before Man United tabled a massive offer for the centre-back and his agent Mino Raiola to consider.

Van Gaal, who previously managed at Old Trafford, and Bosz insist best club for the Ajax captain De Ligt is Manchester, but the Blue side of the city.

“I think De Ligt fits perfectly with Manchester City," Bosz, who managed the 19-year-old at Ajax, was quoted by Metro as saying to FOX Sports.

“Vincent Kompany is already gone and Nicolas Otamendi is not good enough. Then I would love to see him next to Aymeric Laporte,” he stressed

On the other hand, Van Gaal agreed, saying: “I think exactly the same. Although De Ligt can go to Barcelona too, because I don’t like their central defenders either.

“He could play at Barcelona, but he could play for Manchester City also, and in that case I would choose Pep Guardiola over Lionel Messi,” the renowned football tactician added.

Interestingly, De Ligt is reportedly prefer a switch to Barcelona to reunite with compatriot and friend Frenkie de Jong, who accepted a move to Camp Nou back in January.

Red Devils chief are cautious not used to secure a better contract for De Ligt, with the centre-back keen on moving to La Liga champions, with City eager already linked with Leicester’s Harry Maguire as they continue a hunt for new centre-back.

