When you give a donkey too much attention, it will think it’s a horse - Olamide says amidst rift with Lyta

Nigerian rapper and YBNL boss Olamide Adedeji recently shared some shay posts on his social media page amidst an ongoing rift him and a formel label act.

Recall that some days ago it was reported that young rap act Lyta granted an interview in which he opened up on the circumstances surrounding his exit from the Olamide led record label.

In a following development, Legit.ng spoke with a source affiliated to the record label, who debunked some of the claims made by Lyta, especially as it concerns his contract, his mother’s blindness and the state of his mental health.

Although Olamide has remained silent on the matter ever since it broke on social media, some recent posts on his Instagram page suggests that he may be dropping a shade for the young artist.

One of the photo post shared by the rapper noted that when a donkey is given too much attention, it starts to think that it is a horse.

Another post shared by the artist stressed that giving people too much importance always makes them assume that a person has all the time in the world.

Although no names were mentioned by the Woske crooner, the posts come as a strange coincidence considering the messages they convey.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathered that Olamide was among Nigerian celebrities who took out time to offer some words of encouragement and support to boxer Anthony Joshua, following his loss to Mexican boxer, Andy Ruiz Jr.

