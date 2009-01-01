Home | News | General | Neymar gives Real Madrid 1 major condition that will make him join them this summer

Paris Saint Germain star Neymar has reportedly told Real Madrid he will only consider to join them if they give him £1.2 million a week deal.

The Brazil superstar has been recently linked with a move back to Barcelona following his miserable two seasons at the Parc Des Princes.

He joined Parisians from the Catalans in a world record fee valued around £200 million in the summer of 2017, but the Brazilian has been said to be unhappy at the French club.

SunSport quoting Spanish news outlet AS claim any club interested in signing the attacker will have to meet his wages before having their wish met.

The publication further reveals that the former Santos striker currently earns around £622,000 a week at PSG, but Real will also have to offload Gareth Bale in order to acquire Neymar's services.

Zinedine Zidane has reportedly told the Welshman he will not be in his plans for the coming season, hence, he can look for another club this summer.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star joined the club in 2013 and has won four-time Champions League winner among other titles at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Reports from the Spanish team claim Los Blancos are also interested in signing Neymar's teammate Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The 20-year-old cast doubts on his future at his present club, after being named Ligue 1 player of the year.

He said: "It's very important moment for me, I come to a turning point in my career. I have discovered a lot here, and I feel it is perhaps the moment to have more responsibility.

"I hope that can maybe be at Paris Saint-Germain, that would be a great pleasure, or perhaps elsewhere with a new project."

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel on the other hand said over the weekend: "My wish as a manager and as a coach is clear.

"I want all my players to stay at PSG and stay with our project. "The work is not finished, it has just started.

"My wish is clear, but I can't promise as that would be naive and I don't want to be naive in this business."

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paris Saint Germain star Neymar has reportedly been accused of assaulting his Instagram acquaintance in his in a Paris hotel.

The Brazil forward, who was recently stripped of his country's captain armband was said to have met the lady in question on the above named social media space.

According to SunSport, the 27-year-old further arranged for her to stay at the five star Sofitel Paris Arc Du Triomphe.

