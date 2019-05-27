Home | News | General | Imo state election tribunal: Action Alliance dumps Uche Nwosu

- Uche Nwosu, on Saturday, June 1, suffered a setback at the Imo state governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Owerri

- His party, Action Alliance, gave notice that it intends to withdraw from the petition at the tribunal

- Two lawyers, Chief Okey Ehieze and Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN) had battled for who should represent the party

Former governor Rochas Okorocha’s son in-law, Uche Nwosu, on Saturday, June 1, suffered a setback at the Imo state governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Owerri, the state capital.

New Telegraph reports that two lawyers, Chief Okey Ehieze and Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN), battled for who should represent the Action Alliance (AA), thus stalling proceedings.

This is also as Nwosu’s party, AA, gave notice that it intends to withdraw from the petition at the tribunal.

While Akintola tried to convince the tribunal that he was representing Uche Nwosu and Action Alliance, Ehieze, however, argued and insisted that he was “not a gatecrasher.”

READ ALSO: Okorocha left N300billion liability for Ihedioha - PDP

“From the processes before this honourable tribunal, it is very clear that I am not a gatecrasher. I was validly appointed, vide a letter dated May 27, 2019, and signed by the national legal adviser of the party, Anaukyaa Mnenge Peter Esq,” Ehieze told the tribunal.

He also told the tribunal that he had a motion on notice; he intended to move, pursuant to paragraph 47 of the first schedule to the Electoral Act, 2010, as amended, and order 9 rule 15(1) of the federal high court (civil procedure) rules 2009.

Ehieze also attached 15-paragraph affidavit in support of the motion, sworn to by the AA national legal adviser.

Part of the affidavit read: “To the best of my knowledge and belief the second petitioner/applicant, which is a registered political party in Nigeria, was not consulted before the filing of this petition, wherein it was joined as the second petitioner.

“Incidentally, the first petitioner/respondent (Uche Nwosu), who contested the said election on the platform of our party, decided on his own to bring this petition without consultation or approval of the national body of the second petitioner (AA), when the second petitioner has no interest in taking part in any re-run election being sought by the first petitioner.

“The second petitioner is therefore surprised that its name is being used as a co-petitioner in this petition, without the agreement or even knowledge of the national officers.”

The tribunal was therefore urged to hold to grant the application “by striking out the name of the second petitioner/applicant, as sought.”

Reacting to the development, counsel to Governor Emeka Ihedioha and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, and Prince K. C. O. Njemanze, SAN, respectively, urged the tribunal to hear Chief Ehieze’s motion on notice and take a decision on it.

“The outcome of the motion will go a long way in determining where we go from here,” Njemanze said.

READ ALSO: APC deputy chairman demands Oshiomhole's resignation

Meanwhile, eminent lawyer Professor Itse Sagay (SAN), has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to return to court concerning the Supreme Court's ruling in Zamfara and Rivers.

According to Professor Sagay, there is remedy in law for the APC on the Supreme Court’s voiding of its electoral victories in Zamfara.

Sagay asked the APC to apply to the apex court for a review of the verdict, as well as the one barring the party from fielding candidates in Rivers state during the last elections.

Follow LEGIT to keep pace with the latest news!

2019 Election: Atiku heads to court to contest election result, can he win? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...