Popular Christian cleric warns against launching attacks on Buhari, other leaders

- Deeper Life general overseer Pastor Kumuyi has warned Christians in Nigeria against attacking President Buhari

- Kumuyi said in his Sunday, June 2 sermon that faithful should live like Christ did and accept the leadership that God has given them

- The popular cleric also urged them to honour their pastors just like they honour their political leaders

Nigerian Christians have been warned against attacking the person of President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders in the country.

The warning was issued by the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi on Sunday, June 2.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Kumuyi, during his sermon at the Deeper Life Bible Church, Headquarters, Gbagada, Lagos, urged Christians not to attack the president of the country through any means.

According to the report, the cleric made the admonition in his sermon entitled “The Believers’ Preservation Until the Day of Visitation”.

Kumuyi said that Christians are strangers and pilgrims in the world and must be christ-like in their character, conducts and conversations.

The cleric, who read from Biblical passage, I Peter 2: 11-25 said that Christians lifestyle must reflect Christ in a civil society, saying that government derives their authority from God.

He said: “Don’t attack the President of the country whether in words or in the newspapers or through internet.

“Honour kings; don’t disrespect or dishonour the governors. Don’t disrespect leaders of the community and leaders in the church.

“If we are to honour the governors in the states, how much more the Pastors.”

He said that such remains the will and command of God.

He said that God wanted Christians to submit to the leadership He had given to them in the Church, community, country and corporate organisations.

Pastor Kumuyi's words came the same day Legit.ng reported that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) condemned President Buhari’s trip to Saudi Arabia for the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit.

According to the Christian body, Nigeria was “smuggled into OIC during the military”.

The group wondered if Buhari would be ready to attend the meeting of the World Council of Churches or ask the Vice President Yemi Osinabjo to represent him whenever the members meet.

