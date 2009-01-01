Home | News | General | 32-year-old transformer cable thief nabbed and arrested in Lagos (photo)

- A transformer cable thief identified as Peter Abah has been nabbed and arrested by Rapid response Squad (RRS) in Lagos

- Reports claim that Abah had been previously jailed for stealing solar panels and now was caught with electrical cables concealed inside a wheelbarrow

- The 32-year-old cable thief admitted to the theft of cables in Ikeja area of Lagos

Reports reaching Legit.ng reveal that a certain Peter Abah has been nabbed and arrested by the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Lagos, for stealing electrical cables.

It was gathered that the 32-year-old was nabbed around Mobolaji Johnson Road in Ikeja, Lagos, with cables which he admitted stealing from a new mounted transformer in the area.

Reports reveal that Abah was previously jailed for stealing solar panels and was only recently released from Badagry prison in December 2018. It appears the Peter is on his way back after being nabbed for robbery of government property.

[embedded content]

