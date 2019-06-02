Home | News | General | Model finally opens up on why she ran into the field during Champions League clash

- Kinsey Wolanski stole the show in the first half of Liverpool's Champions League final against Liverpool

- The swimsuit model was later hauled off the pitch by stewards and remanded

- The incident saw her become an Internet sensation with her social media presence growing

Kinsey Wolanski got the attention of the world after streaking into the pitch during last Saturday's Champions League final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

The all Premier League final ended in favour of the Reds with Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi netting one goal each to deliver their sixth European title after 14 years.

However, the swimsuit model was evade the stewards and find her way unto the pitch in the 18th minute - an action that brought the match into a standstill.

READ ALSO: Paul Pogba: Real Madrid to offer Man United 3 stars for Frenchman

Play had to be briefly stopped as stewards whisked away the scantily dressed blonde to have the game resume at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Having been remanded, it appears Wolanski has been released after breaking silence on social media.

"Life is for living, do crazy things that you will remember forever," she wrote, accompanied with a video of her pitch invasion.

She later posted a picture of her being led away, watched on by Spurs midfielder Harry Winks, captioned: "Did I distract #8 a little too much?"

The incident sparked excitement on social media with her following rising from thousands within a space of few hours.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

Wolanski was promoting her boyfriend's adult prank site, Vitality Uncensored.

Legit.ng earlier reported that A female pitch invader believed to be Instagram model, Kinsey Wolanski briefly interrupted Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The invader treated spectators to the bizarre scene after evading stewards to sprint past players towards the centre of the pitch in the 18th minute of the first half.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Lionel Messi is a game changer and can destroy - Moses Simon - Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...