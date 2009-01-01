Home | News | General | More crisis hits APC as Reps member vows to fight party to the last over imposition of speakership candidate

- House of Reps member and contender for Speakership position of the 9th Assembly, Olajide Olatunbosun, has vowed to fight his party APC even to the last drop of his blood

- Olatunbosun accuses his party, the ruling APC, of imposition and of moves that contravene the provisions of the Nigerian constitution on election of National Assembly leadership

- The Oyo lawmaker says his party should allow the federal legislators to determine their own leaders in line with the constitution in order to protect separation of powers of government organs

The crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over who wins the Speakership position in the House of Representatives took a turn for the worse on Sunday, June 2 after Reps member Olajide Olatubosun (APC, Oyo) vowed to fight alleged imposition of candidate by his party.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that Olatunbosun knocked the alleged imposition of Femi Gbajabiamila (APC, Lagos) on the lower house of legislature and Senator Ahmed Lawan as senate president.

He described the party's action as an “existential threat” that the National Assembly is currently faced with.

Olatubosun, who is also aspiring to be Speaker of the 9th Assembly, told newsmen at a briefing in Abuja, that he would fight against imposition with the last drop of his blood.

The lawmaker justified his position with section 50 sub-section 1b of the 1999 Constitution as amended which says that members shall elect from among themselves any member with legislative experience to become speaker.

“I am a party man only to the extent that the decisions of the party conforms with the Constitution,” he said.

He said that the doctrine of Separation of Power says that there are three arms of government with separate functions and responsibilities.

He said: “The Executive is not superior to the legislature, no, unfortunately because of our long years of military rule, the legislative arm has been bastadised so much.

“The legislature which is the National Assembly in our case came into continuous flow since 1999; this institution is faced with existential threat.

“Many people in government do not think we should exist anyway; so it in our best interest and for future generation for us to allow people to decides who leads us.

“The members of the House of Representatives are matured, well travelled with the required exposure to choose one of them to lead, so I will not support any form of imposition.”

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that Olatunbosun, representing Saki West/Saki East/Atisbo Federal Constituency in Oyo state, showed interest in the race for the speakership of the House of Representatives.

Olatunbosun won his re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the February 23 National Assembly elections.

The lawmaker made his intention known to join the contest for the speaker seat on Monday, May 6, weeks after the party picked Femi Gbajabiamila as its preferred candidate for position.

