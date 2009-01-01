Home | News | General | Bayern Munich to offer Juventus £80m for Man United target this summer

- Paulo Dybala could be joining Bayern Munich instead of Manchester United this summer

- The German League giants are planning to offer Juventus a sum of £80m for the Argentine

- Dybala scored ten goals and six assists in 42 appearances in the outgone season

Bayern Munich are reportedly planning to launch an £80 million bid for Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala this summer.

The Argentine international has been heavily linked with a move to join Manchester United earlier this year.

But SunSport quoting Corriere dello Sport report the German League giants are leading the chase to lure the 25-year-old away from Turin with promises of regular first-team football.

The attacker started most of the games from the bench since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer and the player has been said to be unhappy at the club.

Dybala has been tipped as heir to Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery who are leaving the club this summer, but they will have expected to cough out about £100 million for the star.

The German League side are also hoping they can land Manchester City winger Leroy Sane to strengthen their attack.

Meanwhile, Club president Uli Hoeness has admitted that achieving their aim might be "very difficult" to meet City's financial demands.

He told Sport Bild: "I do not have exact numbers yet, but I think that the financial framework is very difficult. The whole package is difficult."

He scored ten goals and grabbed six assists in 42 games for Juventus last season.

Legit.ng earlier reported Argentine's Paulo Dybala could part ways with Italian League giants Juventus this summer according to his agent.

The 25-year-old has scored 10 goals and registered four assists in all competitions for the bianconeri in the ongoing campaign.

According to Calciomercato, the attacker is frustrated starting most of the games from the bench and struggling to make as much impact as last season.

[embedded content]

