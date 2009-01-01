Home | News | General | Ex-APC national chairman Oyegun backs calls for Oshiomhole's removal from office

- Ex-APC national chairman Oyegun has faulted claims by the camp of his successor Adam Oshiomhole that he is behind the former Edo governor's travails

- Oyegun says Oshiomhole lacked the ability to really manage the affairs of the party and should not blame anyone but himself

- The former APC top gun also pointed out all the areas where the former labour leader made errors

Former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) John Odigie-Oyegun has attacked his successor Adams Oshiomhole for daring to say that he was behind the recent calls for his resignation.

Vanguard reports that Oyegun issued a statement on Sunday, June 2, in which he described Oshiomhole as lacking the temperament to manage the position he is in.

Oyegun was reacting to claims that he is behind the challenges Oshiomhole is currently facing in office.

“That statement of booby traps is ludicrous and infantile, an attempt to dream up justification for the failings of the party under Oshiomhole’s Chairmanship.

“Oshiomhole fails because he lacks the temperament that is required to run a political party. He lacks the capacity to manage the different interests and tendencies that constitute a political party," Oyegun said in the statement signed by his media aide, Ray Morphy.

Oyegun also pointed out the places where Oshiomhole made errors that put the ruling party in its current poor state.

Oyegun said: “He (Oshiomhole) engages his mouth before engaging his mind, so he offends party members; so, how does that constitute booby traps by Oyegun, the erstwhile chairman?

“Already, the Deputy National Chairman, North, has confirmed that Oshiomhole runs the party without recourse to the NWC. He acts in direct opposite of decisions taken by NWC. No minutes of NWC meetings which in any event take place outside the party Secretariat.”

He also faulted Oshiomhole on the party's last primaries across states.

"How would you not have crisis in states with the confusion that Oshiomhole created when he gave the states freedom to choose their methods of choosing candidates for elections.

"Much of the crisis in states arose out of sheer incapacity on the part of the current chairman, how does Oshiomhole’s incapacity become booby traps by Oyegun?

“Many party men were aghast at the unfairness and injustice meted them during the primaries process.

“Oshiomole and his chairmen should leave his predecessor out and face his duties of running the party which seems to be overwhelming him. He should face the dwindling fortunes of the party which he himself created.

“Only a bad carpenter quarrels with his tools. Indeed, Oshiomhole is degrading and demarketing the party. Rather than seek to bring more people on board, he is rather chasing people out of the party with his agbero style of engagement.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported earlier that the deputy national chairman (north) of the APC, Senator Lawal Shuaibu, may have lost his battle to get Oshiomhole sacked as the party’s national chairman.

The crisis in the ruling party worsened on Monday, May 20 as Shuaibu in a letter called on Oshiomhole to resign as national chairman.

He also accused Oshomhole of lack of capacity to build the party. Shuaibu had said in a letter addressed to Oshiomhole, that: “in advanced democracies, people who failed to add value or build over and above what they met on assumption of duty show some civilised examples, they honourably resign.”

