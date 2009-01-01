Home | News | General | APC loses another Reps seat to PDP few days to inauguration of 9th National Assembly

- An Abuja high court has declared the election of APC's Bauchi Reps-elect Omar Tata as null and void

- The court also ordered the PDP's candidate Auwal to take up the position as the duly elected lawmaker-elect

- The court's ruling came after PDP challenged APC to show proof that Tata legally emerged its candidate in a primary election

An All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives member-elect Omar Tata, representing Zaki Federal Constituency in Bauchi state, has been sacked by an FCT high court.

Daily Trust reports that the election of Tata was declared null and void by the court on the grounds that he and his party APC could not be provide evidence that he emerged as candidate through primaries.

The court subsequently ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue certificate of return to second-placed Jatau Muhammad Auwal, the candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 2019 National Assembly elections.

Justice Bello Kawu, who issued the ruling and the following order said the the publication of the name of Tata of the APC as winner of the seat in Zaki Federal Constituency was a nullity.

According to the presiding judge, the APC “does not have and cannot sponsor any candidate for Zaki Federal Constituency of Bauchi State for 2019 National Assembly Election.”

The judge also cancelled the votes scored by Tata in the election in the ruling on Thursday, May 16.

The court order followed an application filed by Auwal challenging the emergence of Tata as the winner of the election.

He told the court that APC did not conduct any valid primary election through which Tata’s name was submitted to INEC as the flag-bearer for the party.

Meanwhile, in a related vein, Legit.ng reported that the PDP has criticized the presidency for allowing the chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof Itse Sagay to cast aspersions on the integrity of the Justices of the Supreme Court over the court’s judgment on Rivers and Zamfara states elections.

The PDP in a statement sent to Legit.ng by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan, on Sunday, June 2, accused the presidency and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of condoning Sagay's comments against the apex court's judges.

Sagay in a statement sent to journalists, had advised the APC to return to court concerning the Supreme Court's ruling in both states, adding that there is remedy in law in such situations.

