Instagram bans swimsuit lady who interrupted Champions League clash between Liverpool and Spurs

Kinsey Wolanski drew the attention of the whole world to herself when she invaded the pitch during Saturday's Champions League clash between Liverpool and Tottenahm in Madrid.

The Russian model beat stewards at the stadium and ran directly to the middle of the play - an action which saw play halted before being hauled away by securities.

Shortly after the incident, she posted on her social media platform that "STREAKING THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE! Life is for living, do crazy things that you will remember forever."

Meanwhile, one of the things that attracted people's attention was the fact that she ran all through from the back of the net into the pitch with a swimsuit with an inscription 'Vitaly uncensored'.

Kinsey Wolanski banned on Instagram after Champions League stunt

However, it doesn't seem like she will get away with this bizarre stunt she pulled as Instagram have already blocked her access to her page.

According to SunSport, Wolanski had already gained over two million followers on the platform just before her access was denied.

The Sun have contacted Instagram asking for comment why her account has been removed but no reply seems to have been given.

Earlier today, she took to Instagram where she thanked her fans for their support, as she stated she was going to give out 1,000 signed posters of herself.

She said: "You guys I can't even fathom what is going on right now, I feel amazing and so thankful, I really could cry.

"I really did this just because I really want to push myself out my comfort zone, I love that feeling - that adrenaline feeling and doing crazy things.

"I love to do crazy things all the time, but I never thought it would get to this scale and all of your support and messages and everything is so amazing.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kinsey Wolanski got the attention of the world after streaking into the pitch during last Saturday's Champions League final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

The all Premier League final ended in favour of the Reds with Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi netting one goal each to deliver their sixth European title after 14 years.

However, the swimsuit model was evade the stewards and find her way unto the pitch in the 18th minute - an action that brought the match into a standstill.

