Saraki camp reacts to alleged withdrawal of his international appointment

The camp of the president of the Nigerian Senate Bukola Saraki has reacted to reports that the appointment he was earlier given by an international organization International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) has been withdrawn.

The Cable reports that a source in the camp of the outgoing third citizen of Nigeria said Saraki was not bothered by the withdrawal.

The camp also said the senate president has yet to receive any official letter confirming the withdrawal of the appointment.

According to the report which was published by the online newspaper on Sunday, June 2, Saraki’s team is also investigating the organisation’s affiliation to the United Nations.

The source said the Saraki team is not bothered by the alleged withdrawal and also refused to be “rushed into anything.”

The official said: “Due to the controversy generated by Saraki’s appointment as the ambassador-at-large of the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC), members of the Senate President’s team decided to take their time to do due diligence on the organization and its affiliation with the UN.

“We are still in the process of vetting the organisation.

“We refuse to be rushed into anything and if the people have decided to take away the nomination, so be it.”

Saraki lost a re-election bid into the upper house of legislature for his Kwara Central Senatorial District in the February 2019 general elections.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that the IHRC nominated outgoing Nigeria's Senate president, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, as an ambassador-at-large.

In a letter dated March 16, 2019, Ambassador Friday Sani, the Diplomatic Head of the Commission to Nigeria and other African Countries, stated that Dr. Saraki has been appointed as one of the revered Ambassadors-at-Large of the multinational body.

