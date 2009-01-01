Home | News | General | BREAKING: Buhari returns to Nigeria after 3-day trip to Saudi Arabia for OIC summit (photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria after attending the Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Presidency reports that the Nigerian leader's plane touched down in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja about 5 hours after it took from Jeddah in kingdom of Arabia.

Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad tweeted photos of the president's arrival

Ahmad also listed some of the activities that President Buhari participated in at the summit. He also listed his submissions there.

He tweeted: "While addressing the Summit, President Buhari thanked the OIC for its various interventions under the Special Programme for the Development of Africa and the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development.

"According to President Buhari, the robust interventions of the various OIC institutions, particularly the Islamic Development Bank, had been effective in such key sectors as trade and investment, agriculture, rural development and food security, in Nigeria and across Africa.

"In Nigeria, the Islamic Development Bank supports our National Food Security Programme and the various road and school rehabilitation projects across the six geopolitical zones and the construction of second Niger Bridge.

"At the summit, President Buhari expressed confidence that the continued support of Nigeria’s multilateral partners, notably the OIC’s the Islamic Development Bank Group, will be most needed as we redoubled efforts towards achieving rapid socio-economic development.

Bashir Ahmad also made an attempt at tackling the outcry that have trailed President Buhari's trip for the OIC summit in some quarters.

He explained that other presidents have made similar trips without any controversy.

He tweeted:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Christian Association of Nigeria condemned President Buhari’s trip to Saudi Arabia for the OIC summit.

According to the Christian body, Nigeria was “smuggled into OIC during the military era”.

The group wondered if Buhari would be ready to attend the meeting of the World Council of Churches or ask the Vice President Yemi Osinabjo to represent him whenever the members meet.

